Shop Clues scales up offerings

Shop Clues focuses on the value and mid-price segments. These today comprise 75 per cent of the online fashion market. Shop Clues has scaled up its offerings in categories including clothing, jewelry, fashion accessories and footwear. Presently, the lifestyle category contributes to 50 per cent of Shop Clues’ total orders - between men’s clothing, women’s clothing, footwear and accessories.

With various services offered to merchants ranging from digitization to advertising and brand building, Shop Clues works with over two lakh merchants in the fashion category alone and has an assortment of about four million products including craft-based products, regional products as well as branded products. Eighty per cent of the merchants are small and medium enterprises and the remaining 20 per cent are regional brands, mid-tier and national brands.

About 50 per cent of Shop Clues’ orders come from Tier III and IV markets, which include cities like Tiruvallur, Vellore, Chittoor, Ernakulam, Tiruchirapalli and Madurai in south India and Bardhaman, Aizawl and Agartala in the east.

Shop Clues has a program to digitise and empower lakhs of small and medium enterprises and bring them into the economic mainstream of the country as they are the prime driver in India’s economic growth.

Currently, India's apparel and lifestyle market is a 92 billion dollar industry. However, only two per cent of that is currently online. This is the fastest growing category and reaches 24 per cent of online consumers in India.