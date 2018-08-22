ShopClues launches fashion brand for women called Code Yellow

ShopClues, the e-com major has launched a fashion label for women ‘Code Yellow’. The new brand offers western wear, watches and eyewear. With Code Yellow, ShopClues is looking to tap the Tier II and III markets by catering to the aspirational Indian woman segment for growth. ShopClues entered the private labels space last year with the launch of Meia, also for women, with apparel and accessories.

ShopClues, based in Gurugram, was launched in 2011 and retails an array of domestic and international fashion brands. It generates about 20 per cent of its revenue from technological and operational services.

Unlike other marketplaces, which tend to focus on mobile, electronics, computers and branded fashion, ShopClues focuses on unstructured categories that contribute to two-thirds of its revenues. The retailer has over five lakh sellers on its platform and ships products in over 30,000 pin codes across India. For Shopclues, the contribution of products that are paid for in cash is smaller than it is for other e-retailers.

Going forward, the company is also looking at earning an additional 30 per cent non-transactional revenue from various technology services it provides to its merchants and its native advertising platform AdZone. It allows its merchants to create their own microsite through the service called Mysite.