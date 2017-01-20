ShopClues promotes artisans online

ShopClues will feature handloom products in the lifestyle, home furnishing and decor categories. The move will boost ShopClues’ collection of ethnic and regionalized artistic products such as Kancheepuram silk saris, Mangalgiri cotton dresses, Balarampuram dhotis, Tanjore silk, Banarasi silk, Polavaram cotton saris and jamdsilk saris and many more exotic Indian offerings.

In the first phase, the e-commerce platform will go live with merchants from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. ShopClues, since its inception, has given impetus to Indian traditional art forms as well as small and medium enterprises through numerous initiatives as well as campaigns. This iconic partnership will further enable the platform in meeting its overarching objective to preserve the vibrancy of Indian culture. Moreover, as the nation heads towards a new and emerging digital India, the platform will additionally facilitate digital induction of local artisans.

Several handloom merchants are already live on the platform and ShopClues is working on training and introducing them to the world of e-commerce. The company is also planning to enter the hyper local sector and is looking at local offline merchants, grocers, mom and pop stores to increase reach, particularly grocers, because grocery involves repeat purchases by the consumer. The merchant route would be taken. At present the company has around 5,00,000 merchants and it wants to double it in 18 months to 10,0000.