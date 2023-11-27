Shopify vendors set new Black Friday record, taking 4.1 billion in sales

Shopify merchants have set an unprecedented Black Friday record, collectively generating an impressive 4.1 billion dollars in sales, marking a substantial 22 percent increase over the previous year. The shopping frenzy peaked at 12:01 p.m. EST on Friday, with a staggering 4.2 million dollars in sales per minute.

Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, said in a statement: "Another epic, record-breaking Black Friday in the books for Shopify merchants. The world showed up for our merchants, and the excitement is only building, with Cyber Monday still to come."

Among the hottest product categories were clothing, personal care, and jewellery, with an average cart price of 110.71 dollars. The US, UK and Canada emerged as the top-selling countries, while the top-selling cities included Los Angeles, New York, and London.

Notably, 15 percent of total orders were made across borders, reflecting the global reach of Shopify merchants.

In addition, there was a 33 percent year-over-year increase in global sales made on Shopify Point of Sale (POS), further emphasizing the platform's growing influence in both online and offline retail spaces. The success of Black Friday sets a promising tone for the ongoing holiday shopping season, with Cyber Monday anticipated to contribute further to its sales momentum.