Shoppers Stop comes up with ‘Sale Superheroes’ to boost EOSS

Shoppers Stop, has launched ‘Sale Superheroes’ campaign, an exclusive description to promote its End of Season Sale (EOSS) which started on June 23, 2018. The campaign has been launched across all multimedia platforms with print, radio, outdoor and a digital film across key markets in India.

Superheroes’ campaign will celebrate shoppers and not the discounts/deals the brand will offer in-store. The campaign aims to inspire customers to leverage their talent and skills for finding good shopping deals and maximise their shopping experience during the end of season sale by the brand.

The digital film “Sale Superheroes” campaign has been conceptualised, produced and directed by Mirum and the ad creatives have been created by Contract Advertising. The theme features different types of consumers who have the superpower instinct to spot the perfect deals.

The company saw around 5 million visitors to its site last fiscal. This unique communication sale campaign rolled out by Shoppers Stop to celebrate shopping experience while each customer gears up to unleash their powers or skills to maximise shopping.