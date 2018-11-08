Shoppers Stop festive sales up 20 per cent

Same-store sales growth for Shoppers Stop was aided by healthy demand during the Durga puja festival, primarily in eastern India. During this time, sales grew nearly 20 per cent year on year in the region whereas the contribution of private labels to revenue during Durga puja stood at 14 per cent as against ten per cent in the second quarter.

Shoppers Stop is among India’s largest retailers. The company operates 258 department stores spanning 4.27 million square feet in 38 cities across the country. Shoppers Stop is positioning itself as a comprehensive lifestyle brand by focusing on the branded beauty segment in particular. Such products command better margins than apparel.

In the second half, the plan is to add three Shoppers Stop outlets and 10 beauty stores. To enhance brand visibility, kiosks and experience centers will be set up in stores other than the ones in Mumbai and Bangalore. Shoppers Stop will extend its personal shopper offering services in new geographies. Currently, these services are available in nine cities only.