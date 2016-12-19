Shopping festival at Brand Factory

Brand Factory, the fashion discount chain part of the Kishore Biyani promoted Future Lifestyle Fashion held a shopping bonanza, from December 16 to 18, 2016. Customers could shop for merchandise worth Rs 5,000 by paying Rs 2000 and get freebies like a free shirt and Rs 1,000 voucher. Brand Factory offers 200 brands, including Wrangler, Nike, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly and Lee. The chain offers 20 to 70 per cent discount on all products throughout the year. It was targeting sales worth at least Rs 100 crores over the three-day event.

The company spent around Rs 8 crores in marketing the event. This is the first time Brand Factory has come out with this kind of sale and the company will make it a yearly property going forward. Brand Factory hopes to grow 70 to 80 percent this year over last year. It will also go through store design, layout and logo changes in the next three or four months. Right now there are some 50 stores. This financial year Brand Factory will touch 60 stores. It is in cities like Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and is now going to Delhi. Each city will have at least four stores.