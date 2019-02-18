Shopping in an art gallery: MCM's new store concept in Berlin

The fashion label MCM opened its new store concept '1976 Berlin' on Friday in the German capital. Further stores will follow worldwide: a store in Tokyo's Ginza district has already been planned for spring.

The new shop in Berlin's Torstrasse 74 seeks to offer an artistic and sophisticated shopping experience. The former garage building was redesigned in the style of a modern art gallery: White walls, yellow carpets on a mostly grey floor. Large stones and stainless steel product displays create an edgy feel, as do sculptural lights by Bocci that branch out from the ceiling.

“We wanted to design a space which invites creatives into the world of MCM. 1976 Berlin goes along with my idea to evolve the brand with its strong heritage. Customers today are looking for deeper authenticity in the brands they seek," Dirk Schonberger, creative director of MCM, said in a statement.

MCM was founded in Munich, Germany, and is owned by South Korean entrepreneur Sung-Joo Kim. Its products can be found in 500 stores in more than 40 countries worldwide.