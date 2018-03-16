Shyamal and Bhumika open flagship store in New Delhi

Shyamal and Bhumika have their opened their maiden flagship store in Delhi. They already have flagships in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Shyamal and Bhumika launched the eponymously brand in 2003. Their collections reflect a passion for craft and heritage. The new store includes handmade bridal ensembles with the brand’s signature heavy embellishment and personalised take on traditional wear. The store has been designed to resemble an old haveli and has mood lighting to illuminate the display mannequins from below and show off their fine detailing. The store also features a comfortable seating area for consultations with brown armchairs and baroque inspired tables. The dark, neutral tones color scheme of the store contrasts with the bright and rich hues of the designs and the brand’s name appears in signature gold at the top of the storefront.

The designers are also involved in the research and revival of various dying arts and crafts. Their design philosophy is to make Indian artisan techniques, craft and textile heritage of the era bygone relevant to modern day fashion. They use fashion as a medium that connects continents and has a global language.

The Ahmedabad-based designer duo not only share a working relationship that has spanned years but are also a real-life couple with cuts and collections on their minds.