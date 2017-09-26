Simon Carter opens maiden India store in Mumbai

British menswear brand Simon Carter has opened its first India store in Mumbai recently. The brand plans to open 10 Simon Carter EBOs across the country in fiscal 2017-18. These stores will come up in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Chandigarh etc. The brand has forayed into India market through an exclusive partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) had in May last year signed a licensing agreement to bring the London- based designer brand to India. ABFRL will be investing about Rs 20 crore for brand building, manufacturing and product development besides about half a crore which would be the per store opening cost says ABFRL CEO Vishak Kumar. A quintessential British brand, Simon Carter's uniqueness is embossed in its quirky, yet sophisticated and stylish designs straddling the full range of men's clothing and accessories.

With a conspicuous presence of heritage and tradition in its collection, and an uncompromised attention to detail and quality, the brand philosophy is rooted in a tradition of eclectic English style, taking classic forms and adding a twist of eccentricity.

The Simon Carter men’s collection is a playful mix of prints and colors and is inspired by India. The range that includes shirts and accessories is inspired by everyday Indian life musings - the musical wedding bands, cars, the pariah dog leisurely stretching around, the energy at the railway station, and so on.

Simon Carter's range comprises classic suits, jackets, shirts and blazers. Shirts are made of premium and exclusive fabrics sourced from leading European mills that create a beautiful fusion between bold figurative prints with subtle florals, dots and geometric prints. Suits and jackets are made from classic wools and linens.