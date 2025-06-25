Skechers and NBA partner for a docuseries on Indian basketball

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Skechers, a global footwear and apparel brand, announced the launch of the second season of “Hoop Nation.” This four-part lyrical docuseries is set to showcase inspiring basketball stories from various parts of India.

Skechers is serving as the presenting partner for the docuseries, which is now available for viewing on the NBA India YouTube channel, accompanied by its music videos.

Rajah Chaudhry, NBA Asia head of strategy and NBA India country head, commented on the series, stating, “Hoop Nation season two embodies the spirit of basketball in India – a game that unites, inspires, and drives change. Skechers shares the NBA’s goal of growing basketball in India and providing fans and players across the country with more opportunities to engage with the league and the game.”

Building on the successful reception of its inaugural season, "Hoop Nation" season two delves into the personal journeys of several individuals. The series features Ishrat Akhter, an international wheelchair basketball player hailing from Baramulla, Kashmir; Deepak P. Babu, a passionate fan, mentor, and content creator from Alappuzha, Kerala; the Lao family, a compelling father-daughter duo from Kolkata’s Indo-Chinese community; and Farooque Shaikh, a dedicated mentor from Mumbai’s Nagpada neighborhood. Each of these inspiring figures is seen sporting innovative Skechers basketball shoes.

The narrative of the second season of "Hoop Nation" is propelled by new-age Indian hip-hop artists, each contributing to the storytelling through powerful lyrics and beats. Featured artists include Straight Outta Srinagar (SOS), a duo at the forefront of Kashmir’s underground music scene; ThirumaLi, a prominent voice in the Malayalam hip-hop community; EPR Iyer, a seasoned artist from Kolkata and a pioneer in the Indian hip-hop movement; and QK, a rising star from Mumbai known for her distinctive blend of rapping and singing.

Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the brand's commitment: “At Skechers, we believe in the transformative power of sport to inspire communities and drive long-term impact. Our continued association with the NBA through initiatives like Hoop Nation and the ACG Jr. NBA program highlights our commitment to fostering the growth of basketball in India at every level.”

Beyond the docuseries, Skechers also served as the official kit partner for the ACG Jr. NBA program. This nationwide 3v3 tournament caters to top U-14 players across India and stands as the largest school-based basketball program in the country, having reached over 4,000 youth from more than 500 schools last year.