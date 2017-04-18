Skechers plans more EBOs in India, focus away from metros

US-based sports and lifestyle footwear brand which has 75 exclusive brand outlets in India now plans to open another 70 stores this year, taking the EBO count to 140 or 145. Skechers is no longer limited to metros but will continue opening new stores in Tier I and II cities.

Launched in 1992, Skechers first began with a pair of utility boots. Since then the brand has developed into a versatile company that stocks various styles including Sport, USA, Active, Work and kids and caters to men, women and children. The brand offers everything from trainers to slippers.

A billion-dollar-plus company, Skechers’ success stems from its employees, high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and cutting-edge print and television advertising. Many of Skechers’ shoe styles come with the Relaxed Fit design that gives a roomier fit for feet and also features a memory foam footbed, which provides long-lasting underfoot cushioning.

With more than 3,000 styles, Skechers meets the demand of men and women consumers across every age and demography. Skechers also has an extensive network of global distributors that sell its products in over 100 countries and territories.