Skechers relaunches renovated store in New Delhi with community event

Skechers, the global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand, has announced the grand relaunch of its newly renovated store at Pacific Mall Tagore Garden in New Delhi. This expansive 2,472-sq. ft. location, one of 52 Skechers retail outlets in the city, now offers an enhanced shopping experience, showcasing the brand's extensive collections of lifestyle and performance footwear and apparel, alongside dedicated specialty sports zones.

To mark the occasion, Skechers hosted its 9th Community Goal Challenge, a high-octane event led by actress and fitness enthusiast Bhumi Pednekar. On July 25th, Pednekar joined participants in a collective effort to complete a 1,000-kilometer run on treadmills within the new store. This challenge, part of Skechers' ongoing CSR-led store launch initiatives, successfully fostered community spirit and encouraged attendees to push their physical boundaries.

Upon successfully reaching the 1,000-kilometer target, Skechers demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility by donating 100 pairs of children’s footwear to The Kutumb Foundation. This NGO is dedicated to empowering children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds through education, sports, and social development, aligning with Skechers’ broader mission of nurturing future generations' well-being and promoting grassroots sports development.

Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the significance of the launch, stating, "New Delhi is a pivotal market for us, and this launch represents our commitment to providing a world-class shopping experience to its dynamic and fitness-conscious population. This store is designed to be a one-stop destination for sports lovers, with dedicated areas for our specialty sports category."

"The Community Goal Challenge embodies our core values of promoting fitness while giving back to the society. Partnering with The Kutumb Foundation allows us to make a meaningful impact and support the incredible work they do for children in the city,” Vira added.

Skechers' product offerings, ranging from lifestyle options to performance shoes are enhanced by the company’s comfort innovations like Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Technology, Skechers Arch Fit Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology, and Skechers Stretch Fit Technology.

The brand maintains a network of 435 retail stores across India, in addition to its online presence at Skechers.in and through leading retailers nationwide.