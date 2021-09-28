Skims launches pop-up in Paris

Kim Kardashian West’s underwear and shapewear brand, Skims has announced it will be opening a Paris-based pop-up shop, located in the iconic department store Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussman.

The launch is part of the brand’s continued expansion into the European market, with the immersive experience set to feature a range of the brand’s core range of underwear, loungewear and shapewear.

Art director Willo Perron was appointed as the designer of the conceptual location, in partnership with his studio, Perron-Roettinger. The visual designer has also worked with Stussy, Adidas and Yeezy on conceptual store spaces.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing Skims to Paris,” said Kardashian West, in a statement. “Launching in Galleries Lafayette is a dream - it’s one of my favourite stores and I always make it a point to visit whenever I’m in Paris. I can’t wait for our French customers to now be able to experience the brand and our product in person.”

The store will be open from September 28 to October 5, taking over the whole ground floor or the French department store. Visitors can try brand-coloured macarons by chocolatier Pieree Hermes, who was commissioned by Skims.