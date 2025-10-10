Skims to host pop-up at Flannels’ Leeds flagship

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is doubling down on its expansion in the UK. On the back of launching its highly-anticipated collaboration with Nike, the shapewear and apparel brand is now set to explore the UK retail market more broadly through a new partnership with Flannels.

The Frasers Group-owned multibrand retailer has announced the arrival of Skims both in select stores and on its e-commerce site, offering a variety of the brand’s ranges including Fits Everybody, Cotton and Seamless Sculpt. New seasonal drops will also become available for the first time among Flannels stores in regional cities across the UK.

In celebration of the launch, Flannels said it would host a dedicated Skims pop-up at its Leeds flagship store, which will serve as an immersive brand experience reminiscent of Skims’ signature retail spaces. Following the launch in Leeds, Skims will then roll out to other Flannels stores in Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Southampton and Gateshead.

For Flannels, partnering with Skims reflects wider efforts by its parent company, Frasers, to elevate its brand offering. The group's chief brand partnerships officer, David Epstein, said the launch reinforced the “role we play in modern luxury and aligning the right brands with the right customers at the right time”.

Skims, meanwhile, has continued to expand its presence in the UK market ahead of the planned opening of its first UK flagship, set to launch next year in London. The brand already sells via Selfridges and End Clothing in the UK, as well as several other retailers and e-tailers across Europe, China and Australia.

The pursuit of physical retail is a fairly new venture for the fast-growing brand. Skims only began exploring the retail market in 2024, when it opened its first store in Los Angeles. After following up with a string of new locations across the US, the brand then turned to the UK, where it has confirmed a one-year lease for a site on Regent Street.