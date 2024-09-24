Skiwear brand Perfect Moment to open first retail store in New York

Perfect Moment is embarking on a new journey through what is to be its first ever retail store, located in the SoHo district of New York City. The luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand is planning to open the site at 42 Crosby Street in October, where it will celebrate its AW24 womenswear collection.

The seasonal store, which will remain open throughout the winter ski and holiday shopping season from October through April, is a reflection of “record growth” from Perfect Moment’s e-commerce initiatives over the past year, the brand said in a release. This led it to move into brick and mortar retail, marking “another major step” for the brand.

The decision to retain a seasonal presence is also intentional, allowing a temporary exploration of the physical retail sector to establish what potential there is for a more permanent space. The planned opening was described by Perfect Moment co-founder and creative director, Jane Gottschalk, as a “pivotal transformation” that will allow the brand to “engage directly with [its] New York community”.

Gottschalk continued: “The store will embody our commitment to innovation, blending our iconic heritage with forward-thinking style to create an experience that resonates with the local community. For the store opening in October, we will celebrate the vibrant energy of New York City as we bring our AW24 collection to life.”

The interior of the space aims to mirror the brand’s signature style, bringing together metallic surfaces with the Perfect Moment’s bright red staple hue, set to be seen in key furniture pieces. Fitting rooms will come with AI-generated backdrops of an alpine ski resort, touching on the spirit of the brand which Gottschalk has defined since its launch in 1984.