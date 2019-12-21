Slowear opens Slowear18

Slowear has opened Slowear18 in Milan. The new Made in Slowear clothing concept store, is a combination of a mixology bar, café and a clothing store, the integration of the activities creating an overall synergy in the space. The clothing store and coffee shop are all day, while the mixology bar and Franciacorta bar operate at night.

This new experiential approach to retail focuses on where product innovation, clothing and customer experience merges harmoniously together. The store offers a special selection of the Slowear brands including Incotex trousers, Zanone knitwear, Montedoro jackets and outerwear and Glanshirt shirts. Slowear18 also features additional international brands, each chosen specifically for their urban flavor, quality of product and their technical competence, like Arc'Teryx, ROA shoes, and Isaora's athleticwear.

Each evening from 7:00PM to 9:30PM, once the clothing store closes, the space transforms into a mixology bar that offers a meticulous selection of spirits and drinks. The atypical menu is themed for the great Italian aperitifery, alongside a gourmet cicchetteria in honor of the Venetian origins of the brand.

Every detail of the store's offering is highly curated from the clothing to the mixology bar. Among spirits and drinks, exclusive Italian brands are part of the offering including, RivoGin and Giass Gin, Vodka Toscana VKA, Silvio Carta and Oscar697 vermouths, along with a selection of still wines by Terra Moretti.

In collaboration with the Consortium for the Protection of Franciacorta, Slowear18 also features an exclusive Franciacorta Bar that offers a wide selection of typologies and labels by Franciacorta, one of Italy's most prestigious sparkling wine companies.

photo: courtesy of Purple PR