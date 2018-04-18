Small sized ‘The Raymond Shop’ debuts in Tier III, IV towns

Raymond has introduced a mini store format, Mini TRS (The Raymond Shop), especially for Tier III and IV towns. The stores are sized between 600 to 1200 sq. ft. This is an asset-light business model for franchisees that provides a sustainable retail model.

These stores replicate the legacy of The Raymond Shop in emerging towns with an agile business model, where stores are set up within 45 days from the signing of franchise agreement instead of the regular 90 days. This is possible through a new age modular design with pre-fabricated fixtures and other set-ups and it is designed to cater to existing shop dimensions.

Mini TRS also has an integrated digital omni-channel capability, through which customers can access a curated range of products through its online web store – Raymond Next. There are 105 such mini format stores and going forward, Raymond plans to add 200 more stores across India. The business plan is to expand through the franchisee network and TRS’s unique retail design. Raymond is one of the most widely available exclusive retail formats in the fashion apparel category in India. TRS continues to evolve as a one-stop shop for men’s wear. All products and accessories, for all occasions, all services from custom tailored to readymades.