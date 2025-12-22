SMCP drives Sandro's expansion in Latin America

French fashion group SMCP is expanding its brand Sandro's presence in Latin America. Two new stores have already opened in the region this month, with more set to follow according to current plans.

On December 10, Sandro opened its first store in Chile in partnership with local company Leuru Group. The clothing brand chose the capital, Santiago, for its “official market entry” into the country. The brand now offers its collections in a 142 square metre space within the Parque Arauco shopping centre.

The new opening is “an important step in the fashion house's expansion strategy” and lays “the foundation for long-term growth in Chile,” according to a statement released on Monday.

A few days prior, the brand opened its 21st store in Mexico as part of its growth strategy, with Retail Fashion Group acting as its local partner. The boutique, located in the tourist destination of Los Cabos, is situated in the new Ánima Village shopping and cultural complex and spans 159 square metres.

Following the opening of its first store in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires in October, the label has continued its expansion in Latin America with these two recent openings. The next steps are already underway, with new stores planned for Uruguay and Paraguay, the company stated.