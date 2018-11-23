Snapdeal opens online wedding store

Etailer Snapdeal has now added an online wedding store to its basket. On offer are collections for brides and grooms that include: lehengas, saris, gharcholas, kanjivarams, paithanis, sherwanis, silk kurta sets, kurtas and pyjamas, and suits and blazers for grooms. In addition there are jewelry, make-up and couture craft pieces.

The aim is to offer users everything a bride and groom needs to buy for a wedding from a single e-store. In the months preceding Diwali, Snapdeal added more than 50,000 new sellers, shortlisting those whose merchandise selection fit Snapdeal's focus on providing mainstream and good-quality, yet affordably priced products. For Diwali, traditional wear for women was the highest selling fashion item with chiffon saris, multicolor georgette sari combos and taffeta lehenga the most shopped items. While people shopped from all over the country, most of the demand was catered to by sellers from Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Meerut, Agra and Surat.