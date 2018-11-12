Snapdeal sees huge jump in festive business volumes

There has been a 2.5-fold jump in festive business volumes for Snapdeal. Home and kitchen products, personal use appliances and traditional Indian wear for women (saris and suits) were the highest selling items on its platform. A large majority of Snapdeal buyers focused on buying goods for the home, with sellers including water purifiers, gas stoves etc.

Traditional wear for women was the highest selling fashion item with chiffon saris, multicolor georgette sari combos and taffeta lehenga the most shopped items. While people shopped from all over the country, most of the demand was catered to by sellers from Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Meerut, Agra and Surat.

In the months preceding Diwali, Snapdeal on-boarded more than 50,000 new sellers, shortlisting those whose merchandise selection fit Snapdeal's focus on providing mainstream and good-quality, yet affordably priced products.