Snapdeal to increase seller base with instant seller sign up

Snapdeal is working towards onboarding sellers from different fields. The company is looking to increase its seller base in the country by offering them a seamless on boarding process through its Instant Seller Sign-up feature.

Snapdeal has been seeing a decrease in business with lessening in both seller and customer base. The company is looking at inventive ways to recover its fortunes and hoping this move will help on board new sellers on the platform. Snapdeal looks at seller experience being a key parameter to track. With this automation, the time taken for seller sign-up will reduce from 28 hours to less than a minute. New sellers can now start their sales on Snapdeal within 10 minutes of sign up.

Snapdeal being a genuine marketplace does not hold any record or endorse its own private labels. By instant seller sign up it will assure all sellers have a level playing on Snapdeal. This newest initiative will speed up the on boarding process for sellers on Snapdeal and will provide new sellers a swift and seamless start to their digital commerce endeavors.

For 2017 fiscal the company incurred a net loss of Rs 4,647crore. It also saw its total income decrease by 12.6 per cent to a total of Rs 1,291 crore.