Soeur opens first UK store

Parisian women’s ready-to-wear and accessories brand Soeur has opened its first UK store in London.

The 1,076-square-foot flagship is located at 37 Redchurch Street in Shoreditch, and spans across three floors.

Soeur Redchurch Street boutique in London Credits: Soeur by Matteo Verzini

Designed by architect Gilles Viard, the store concept showcases understated elegance with polished concrete and exposed brickwork, with statement bespoke steel rails, oak shelves and modular units, and a sateen vintage brutalist bench.

Founded in 2008, Soeur has more than 48 standalone boutiques, 450 wholesale locations and 240 employees and has reported 40 percent growth in the past two consecutive years. This opening adds to its concession at Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge, London.

Soeur Redchurch Street boutique in London Credits: Soeur by Matteo Verzini

Soeur Redchurch Street boutique in London Credits: Soeur by Matteo Verzini