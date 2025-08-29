Spain’s Alohas to open first UK store in London

Alohas is set to enter the UK retail market. The Barcelona fashion brand has selected London for its first store in the region, where it is due to open its doors in September.

Located in Soho at 45 Beak Street, the store will offer a curated selection of the brand’s footwear, alongside pieces from its new collections.

To align with its on-demand business model, samples from each design will be on display for customers to try. Once purchased, the product will then be produced and shipped to the customer in an effort to reduce overproduction.

Furthermore, a limited stock of best-selling designs will be available at the store for immediate purchase.

The opening reflects the brand’s ongoing strategy to expand its international retail presence, joining recent store openings in Paris, Milan, New York, Amsterdam, Madrid and Barcelona.

In a statement, CEO and founder of Alohas, Alejandro Porras, said: “This is an incredibly exciting milestone for us. London has always been a global reference point for style and creativity, and opening here feels like a natural step in Alohas’ journey. We can’t wait to connect with our London community in a more personal way.”