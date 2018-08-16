Spanish fashion brand Niza exclusively being retailed by Myntra

Spanish fashion brand Niza is now being exclusively retailed through Myntra. Niza caters to women with elaborate, original and sophisticated designs. In India, Niza offers classic western wear, adding just a little desi flare to make it perfect for the modern Indian woman.

Niza’s launch marks Myntra’s expansion into international fashion. Niza’s signature conveys a unique personality with unique embroidery and appliqués in quality fabrics and fibers, creating brightly colored garments for the sophisticated and discerning woman of today. The signature manages to convey a unique personality while still embracing current day trends, and with a wide range of categories and sizes, Niza guarantees the perfect outfit for every woman. It offers shoppers a refreshing new take on premium fashion through its product and design sensibility.

Niza has 35 exclusive outlets and 500 multi-brand outlets worldwide. Online fashion player Myntra is on track to become profitable by the financial year 2018. For customers Myntra is leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for a personalised shopping experience, better product discovery and assisted buying. Myntra houses over 2000 fashion brands and is targeting strong growth in new segments such as home furnishing.