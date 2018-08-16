Spanish fashion brand Niza exclusively being retailed by Myntra

- Meenakshi Kumar |
-
Spanish fashion brand Niza is now being exclusively retailed through Myntra. Niza caters to women with elaborate, original and sophisticated designs. In India, Niza offers classic western wear, adding just a little desi flare to make it perfect for the modern Indian woman.
Niza’s launch marks Myntra’s expansion into international fashion. Niza’s signature conveys a unique personality with unique embroidery and appliqués in quality fabrics and fibers, creating brightly colored garments for the sophisticated and discerning woman of today. The signature manages to convey a unique personality while still embracing current day trends, and with a wide range of categories and sizes, Niza guarantees the perfect outfit for every woman. It offers shoppers a refreshing new take on premium fashion through its product and design sensibility.
Niza has 35 exclusive outlets and 500 multi-brand outlets worldwide. Online fashion player Myntra is on track to become profitable by the financial year 2018. For customers Myntra is leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for a personalised shopping experience, better product discovery and assisted buying. Myntra houses over 2000 fashion brands and is targeting strong growth in new segments such as home furnishing.
