Spanx opens first apparel pop-up in the UK

US shapewear brand Spanx has opened its first apparel pop-up in the UK at Selfridges in London, building on successful retail activations in New York, Washington DC, and Miami.

Located in Selfridges' Denim Studio on the third floor, the exclusive pop-up space showcases Spanx’s apparel and activewear for women, including leggings, jeans, knitwear, and outerwear.

Misha Nonoo, chief brand officer at Spanx, said in a statement: "Our inaugural apparel pop-up at Selfridges, London signifies a pivotal brand moment, building on the triumph of our recent retail experiences across the US in New York, Washington DC, and Miami.

"At Spanx, our passion lies in creating clothing that seamlessly blends comfort and compliments for women navigating diverse roles daily. Our intuitive designs empower her to take on her world, her way."

The Spanx pop-up at Selfridges London will run until December 22. Styles will be available to shop in-store and online at Selfridges in sizes XS-3X (UK size 4-36).

Spanx pop-up at Selfridges London Credits: Spanx

