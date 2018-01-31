Speedo launches maiden store in Kolkata

Speedo, one of the world’s leading swimwear brand, launched its first exclusive store, in Kolkata’s Forum Courtyard Mall. The 23rd in the series of exclusive Speedo outlets in India, the newly launched store aims to entice swimmers with its diverse collection of swimwear and accessories catering to a wide variety of customers from new swimmers to professionals.

Shamir Genomal, Chief Strategic Officer, Speedo India says Speedo has been an industry leader in swimwear right since its inception and has given countless breakthrough technologies in fabric and design for its swimwear range. Being the first exclusive store in the East the brand urges more consumers to take the plunge and jump into the pool.

Speedo is looking at adding five more stores to their retail network by the end of 2018 and has further plans to open one more store in Kolkata and one in Guwahati soon in east. The brand operates through exclusive company stores as well as through franchise mode and is also present in MBO’s across the country. Binay Dubey, Owner of M&W, the franchise partner says the company believes in being ahead of time, by providing latest in swimwear and accessories, catering to a wide range of customers from grassroots to swimming professionals and aspiring athletes.