Splash ties up with Jabong to expand retail pan India

Online fashion retailer Jabong has entered a partnership with the Landmark Ggroup and to retail fashion brand Splash on its platform. The e-commerce retailer will showcase latest spring collection for both men and women. The new Splash collection is inspired by the ’80s and will be available in high octane colours such as orange, lime and hot pink. The brand expects its partnership with Jabong to expand its presence across India.

Raza Beig, CEO, Splash, Iconic & Landmark International, Fashion Director, Landmark Group points out the relationship with Jabong represents a powerful opportunity for Splash to expand its presence across India. E- commerce is a key channel that will help increase presence to our target audience. As per Kalyan Kumar, Chief Merchandising Officer-Jabong as a brand, Jabong carries a bold and youthful essence. With Splash being a part of Jabong, the essence gets stronger. The objective is to provide an elaborate portfolio of premium international brands for our fashion conscious customers.

Splash is a fashion brand based in Dubai and is the largest fashion retailer in the Middle East. It is owned by the Landmark Group and currently has over 287 retail stores worldwide.