Sports Direct opens first Nordic store in Helsinki

Sports Direct has expanded into the Nordics with a new store in Helsinki, Finland. The Frasers Group-owned retailer has selected a 30,000 square foot site in Helsinki Citycenter Mall for its regional debut, as it continues to grow its international footprint.

Over two floors, the store will offer an extensive range of sports and lifestyle brands across menswear, womenswear, and kidswear, including collections from the likes of Nike, Adidas, and Puma. Its signature Running, Football, and Outdoor concepts are also present, as is a dedicated bike zone with servicing offerings designed to cater to the local community.

Its opening comes on the back of Frasers’ acquiring Norwegian sportswear retailer XXL, a move that built on the group’s wider Elevation Strategy and global expansion plans. By onboarding XXL and furthering Sports Direct’s reach, Frasers said it is well positioned in product availability and in-store experiences for the Nordics.

Lauren Barrie, chief retail officer at Frasers, said: “Opening our first Sports Direct store in the Nordics marks an important milestone in our international growth journey. The region is a key strategic market for us, with a strong affinity for sport and outdoor activity, and we’re pleased to be bringing the Sports Direct proposition to customers in Helsinki.”