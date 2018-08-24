Sports lifestyle brand D:FY launched

Rajiv Mehta, who headed German sportswear brand Puma for a long time has now moved on to launch his own sports lifestyle brand D:FY. The startup KAN D:FY Sports launched in partnership with former private equity investor Prashant Desai is looking at revenues worth Rs 1,000 crore in five years. The brand will have 22 standalone stores across eight cities by the end of December. It will also be sold online in an exclusive partnership with Amazon and in a shop-in-shop format at the Central department store chain.

D:FI will be manufactured in China and retailed in India at price points between Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000. The founders have invested $3 million since inception and plan to invest an additional one million dollars for marketing and promotions. The sportswear brand has involved former bowling veteran Anil Kumble as its mentor for product design. Additionally, it has roped in cricketer Hardik Pandya as well as Bollywood actress Nidhi Agerwal as brand ambassadors.