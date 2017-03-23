Spykar to shape up its women’s line with bigger range

Spykar will have a bigger presence in women’s casual wear. The aim is to push up women’s wear contribution between 20 and 22 per cent by 2020. The women’s wear range will be denim-centric and include skirts, tops, dresses and shirts. As of now, women’s wear accounts for 12 per cent of Spykar’s revenues. The brand is known for men’s casual wear, particularly denims. Nearly 82 per cent of its turnover comes from men’s wear and about six per cent is from accessories.

Spykar, which opened in 1992, has around 200-210 exclusive brand outlets, which it plans to take up to 400 by 2020. The brand also has a presence across 1,200-odd mom and pop stores, apart from organised retail chains. The mid to premium segment brand is looking to clock a turnover of Rs 300 crores by this fiscal against Rs 242 crores in financial year 2016. It has a substantial advantage in smaller towns and non-tier-I and non-metro cities. Nearly 45 per cent of its turnover is from these areas.

Spykar has a premium collection priced around Rs 6,000. It has also stepped up marketing since last year and nearly five to seven per cent of its turnover will be spent under this head.