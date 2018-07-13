SS Homme opens new store in Mumbai

Indian luxury menswear brand SS Homme has launched a new 3,500 sq. ft. concept store in Mumbai, that offers ready-to-wear and bespoke designs. The company has shifted from a 900 sq. ft. studio to a 3,500 sq. ft. studio. The new SS Homme flagship studio has been designed by the luxury label’s owners, Sarah and Sandeep Gonsalves, themselves. The space has been designed in an elegant yet sturdy way which enhances the tailor-made offerings of the brand and gives a luxurious shopping experience to the customers.

The studio depicts geometric inspirations on the walls behind every product and the interiors describe the structure of a suit. One of the highlights of the store is the exclusive Groom’s Lounge dedicated to all the up-to-date wedding collections for the groom and groomsmen that aims to provide the best luxurious wedding shopping experience.

The new studio has two floors, where the first one stocks luxury apparel products specifically for men. While the second floor houses the Groom’s Lounge that stocks handcrafted heavy-embroidered sherwanis, custom-made shawls and much more, making it the one-stop shop for all the necessary wedding-related purchases for men.