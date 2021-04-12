Stella McCartney celebrating reopening with a series of pop-ups

British fashion designer Stella McCartney is celebrating the reopening of its flagship store on Old Bond Street, London with a series of pop-ups highlighting local businesses.

Over the coming weeks, Stella McCartney will be handing over space to what it calls its #StellaCommunity friends, with each week a different local business featuring beauty, food, and art.

The pop-up Stellabration space will allow brands to “connect, collaborate and create,” explains the designer via talk series, music performances, art installations and events.

From April 12, Stella McCartney’s Old Bond Street store will include flowers by Richmond-based floral studio Flwr, food by Notting Hill’s Farmacy, coffee by Fairtrade and sustainably-sourced Hackney Coffee Roasters Climpson and Sons, as well as music playlists curated by friends of the brand, including Sean Lennon, Nenah Cherry, and Grimes.

There will also be exclusive talks with special guests, streaming from the flagship on the Stella McCartney Instagram, including Alice Eady for Earthrise, alongside a recycled neon art installation from past Stella McCartney pop-ups and windows.

In addition, there will be beauty treatments by Dr Barbara Sturm and Face Gym, by appointment, and product customisation from the new Stella McCartney summer 2021 collection.

This new #StellaCommunity pop-up initiative in London is the start of a new global rollout, added the brand, as it hopes that its stores around the world will become a hub for its customers.