Stine Goya picks London for first store outside of Denmark

Danish fashion house Stine Goya has chosen Beak Street in Soho as the location of its first store outside of its home market.

The store, which is set to open in September, comes as part of a broader UK-focused strategy, which saw the brand open a London showroom at 180 The Strand in May of this year.

Creative director Stine Goya, who founded her eponymous label with her husband and CEO Thomas Hertz in 2006, said: “London holds such a special place in my heart. Having lived and worked there for many years during and after my time at Central Saint Martins, I consider it my second home.

“Thomas and I stood in front of 45 Beak St. nearly ten years ago and vowed that one day, it would have 'Stine Goya' on the door. What an incredible feeling it is that that day has finally come.”

The brand currently has three stores in its home market of Denmark - across Copenhagen and Aarhus - and is stocked in over 400 retailers globally.

CEO Thomas Hertz said the brand has “grown a strong fan base in the UK over the years and have seen a significant uptick in UK orders, both from a wholesale and e-commerce perspective”.

He said opening a physical store in London “was the next logical step”.