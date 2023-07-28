Stine Goya to offer in-store tailoring and repairs via Sojo partnership

Danish womenswear brand Stine Goya has made its latest move towards integrating circular initiatives via a new partnership with fashion-tech platform Sojo.

Together, the duo have launched a full service in-store tailoring and repairs solution available at Stine Goya’s Beak Street store in London.

Through the partnership, the two companies said that the new feature hopes to help achieve the mission of making loved clothing last longer.

Stine Goya is the first brand to trial Sojo’s in-store tech offering, allowing the brand’s customers to gain access to such services, with its retail team to advise and guide them through the process.

The solution is available for new purchases and pre-loved items, for which customers can request the finished garment to be delivered to their home or in the brand’s store.

In a release, Stine Goya, the founder and director of the eponymous brand, said: “As a brand in today’s world, we have a responsibility to strive for more sustainable solutions for wearing clothes.

“Our partnership with Sojo signifies an important step in this journey. By tailoring pieces to achieve the perfect fit, and repairing those special pieces you just can’t live without, we support a shift in consumer mindsets, built on longer-lasting garments and reducing clothing waste in turn.

“I’m so excited to offer this incredible service, exclusively from our flagship store on Beak Street in London.”