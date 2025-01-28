Stone Island opens flagship store in Paris

The chief executive officer of Stone Island, Robert Triefus, has announced the inauguration of the Italian brand's new flagship store in Paris.

As revealed on Triefus' LinkedIn account, the store is located at 223, rue Saint-Honoré, in the first arrondissement of Paris, and covers an area of more than 1,750 square metres.

Housed inside a traditional Haussmannian building, the store features a design developed by the brand, in collaboration with architects from the OMA/AMO firm.

The black metal façade offers a glimpse into the store’s interior. The design, which draws on the building’s historic architecture, incorporates distinctive elements of the brand’s new signature, including the dark, textured cork walls, designed by MA/AMO.

At the entrance, visitors are greeted by a minimalist aluminium exhibition table designed by Johan Viladrich and a large speaker by Mo Yasin, which plays tracks from the Stone Island Sound project, creating an immersive listening experience.

Towards the end of the ground floor, a glass display case created by Phil Procter houses garments from the Stone Island archives, highlighting the brand's heritage. Guests can also take a break in a daybed chair made by Markus Toll.

A stainless steel and glass staircase leads to the first floor. A perforated stainless steel wall with a series of mini digital screens connects the two levels.

The men's ready-to-wear brand Stone Island was founded in 1982 by Massimo Osti. It is now present throughout the world, with 27 stores in Europe, including three in France.