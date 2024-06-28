Storehouse pop-up to return to Paris with international designers

A pop-up experience curated by Dyelog is set to return to the streets of Paris next week in a bid to showcase a selection of emerging names to a new audience.

‘Storehouse’ is coming back to the French capital in a pop-up format mirroring its first edition that took place last September, with it this time scheduled to span July 5 to 13.

This year, designers from Taiwan, Italy, the US, Korea, China and the UK have been added to the roster, including the likes of Naya Rea, Jenn Lee, Ray Chu, Spfloe and Illusion Game, among others.

In a release, Dyelog said the selection reflected the “dynamic and inspired talent emerging from around the world, offering visitors a unique glimpse into contemporary design and craftsmanship”.

On launch night, the space, which is located on the city’s Rue Ferdinand Duval, will play host to an opening event, where pianist and designer Weiyin Chen will be performing throughout the evening.

This edition of Storehouse also coincides with the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, and as such, the organiser said there was “no better time to bring together such a diverse array of talents and showcase the unity and diversity that the Games inspire”.