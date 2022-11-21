Study finds over half of Brits believe shopping online is cheaper than in-person

A new study by business consultancy Caci has found that over half of British shoppers believe that shopping online is cheaper than physical retail, a behaviour the firm believes is set to have an impact on shopping this peak season.

In a survey conducted by the agency, 56 percent of respondents had perceived online as cheaper, while 36 percent said they would be shopping more in-store this Christmas.

It noted that the cause of such a shift could be connected to the rising cost of living, with Caci suggesting that while there may be a strong footfall for the last two months of the year, retailers could see a lower basket size than expected.

The firm added that physical retail should not be underestimated, however, noting that its past research found many brands had experienced a “meaningful uplift” in online sales within a store’s catchment.

Furthermore, 50 percent of those surveyed said they were planning to visit the same store as the previous year, emphasising the value of customer loyalty and the need to convert through the use of promotions.

Additionally, when it came to the period of shopping, 36 percent said they had already begun Christmas shopping to spread the budget.

Shoppers in the 25 to 34 year old demographic, specifically in urban locations, had placed a focus on supporting local independents for the festive season, while the most affluent and older generations showed favour towards value over ethical purchases.