Sunspel opens New York boutique amid US expansion

British luxury label Sunspel has unveiled a new boutique in New York as it looks to continue on its US expansion path.

The store, located on Madison Avenue in the city’s Upper East Side, comes as part of its international retail growth strategy, with the retailer reporting “growing US demand” as its driver.

The 810 square foot space looks to reflect Sunspel’s “refined luxury style”, a press release stated, housing the brand’s elevated essentials and full collection of men’s and womenswear, including its Riviera Polo Shirt, previously sported by James Bond.

Speaking on the opening, Sunspel owner and CEO, Nicholas Brooke, said: “The US is an essential element of our international growth strategy and opening our new boutique on Madison Avenue is an important part of that strategy.

“It has always been a strong e-commerce market but we believe firmly in physical retail spaces where customers can touch and feel the quality of our products and fully experience our brand. We are looking forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to our new Madison Avenue store.”

It marks the return of Sunspel to the iconic shopping street after it had previously linked up with department store Barneys New York, which had once stocked the brand’s garments.

It also adds to Sunspel’s growing retail footprint in North America and beyond, with the brand currently operating eight standalone stores in London, as well as being stocked in department stores across the US, Canada, Sweden and France.