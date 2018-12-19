Superdry co-founder says he is ‘only option’ to save the brand

Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton has said that the ‘only option’ to save the company would be to bring him back, just days after the UK retailer published its latest profit warning.

In an interview with Sky News, Dunkerton said: "The only option now is to bring me back and go: 'Right, there has to be a strategic change,' and now is the moment.

"I am very aware of the ramifications of what is currently happening, and probably the job losses that would come unless the strategy was about to change.”

Dunkerton, who exited the company in March , has since said that he aims to return to the company which he believes is “on a completely wrong path.”

"The sad truth is, if it continues the way it's going it is not going to get better, it's going to get worse. This is the moment to turn it around," Dunkerton added.