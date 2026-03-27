Superdry plots 21 new store openings amid European expansion

Superdry is accelerating its retail growth strategy with plans to open 21 new stores across the UK and Europe in 2026. Speaking to Drapers, CEO Julian Dunkerton confirmed that 15 of these locations will be situated in the UK, while the remaining six will bolster the brand's presence in mainland Europe.

Among the confirmed European sites are Berlin, Germany, and Utrecht, the Netherlands. This follows Dunkerton’s earlier comments to FashionUnited in November 2025, where he identified Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands as primary targets for expansion once "the right sites became available."

The expansion comes as the retailer undergoes a significant brand evolution. Following its 2025 rebranding to Superdry & Co., the company has adopted a more "preppy" design aesthetic and a premium store format. Dunkerton noted that these new environments are designed to house multiple brands under one umbrella, creating a unified yet diverse shopping experience.

The brand's financial recovery supports this physical growth. Superdry returned to profit for the 52 weeks ending April 26, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of 33.8 million pounds, a sharp turnaround from the 48.3 million pound loss the previous year. This performance was driven by a "full price trading stance" and over 128 million pounds in cost savings.

Beyond physical retail, Superdry is shifting its category focus. Dunkerton revealed that womenswear is on track to surpass menswear by August 2026, as the brand successfully targets Generation Z and Generation Alpha consumers. This push includes launching its womenswear line in Spanish department store El Corte Inglés later this year.