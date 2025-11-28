Superdry plots new stores in UK and Europe

British label Superdry is eyeing a UK and European expansion, with 15 new stores planned for the coming year.

“I’ve got 15 new stores on my hitlist for the UK,” chief executive officer, Julian Dunkerton, told Drapers. Dunkerton cited Dundee, Lincoln, Norwich and Bath as potential locations.

He further stated that he was looking to Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands for Mainland Europe, adding that the stores would open once the right sites became available.

Superdry embarked on a restructuring plan last year, through which it set out to reduce rents and shutter a number of its stores across the UK. Such efforts appeared to pay off, with the company returning to profit this year.

For the 52 weeks to April 26, 2025, Superdry reported a pre-tax profit of 33.8 million pounds, up from a 48.3 million pound loss in the year prior.

In the report, the company cited over 128 million pounds in cost savings, an increase in gross margin, and a strategic “full price trading stance” as drivers of the performance.

By mid-2025, the company then rebranded to Superdry & Co. and took on a more “preppy” approach to design. This new name also came with a refreshed store format, designed to deliver on a more premium experience.

Speaking to FashionUnited earlier this month, Dunkerton added that within these new formats, he ultimately wishes to surround Superdry with other brands under the same umbrella, establishing a unified yet diverse environment.