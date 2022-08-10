Sustainability pop-up opens on Regent Street

The Crown Estate has teamed up with independent designer concept store Lone Design Club to open a sustainability-focused pop-up store on London’s Regent Street.

The pop-up, named The Conscious Edit, will shine a spotlight on emerging brands, companies, and individuals “working hard towards a more sustainable future”.

It will bring together “industry leaders, change-makers and a range of sustainability conscious, independent fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands”.

As well as having products for sale, The Conscious Edit will also place a focus on circular fashion, with a rental service through platform Rotaro, as well as an area for shoppers to repair and upcycle their items in partnership with Sojo.

Additionally, the pop-up will host a range of educational talks, live podcasts, catwalk shows, and presentations.

Simon Harding-Roots, the managing director for London at The Crown Estate, said in a release: “We wanted to create a purposeful experience on Regent Street, in the heart of our London portfolio to showcase and learn from brands who are pushing themselves to design and create products that people love, whilst also minimising their impact on the planet, and helping support social outcomes.

“This is something we know our customers and visitors are passionate about together with a more diverse retail offer. We hope this pop up will provide food for thought alongside a fun and engaging new experience.”