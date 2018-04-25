Sustainable fashion label ‘Usha Silai’ now available at Ogaan

Usha Silai, the sustainable fashion label launched by Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables company, in consultation with IMG Reliance, is now exclusively available at one of India’s pioneering multi-brand fashion address Ogaan, New Delhi. Usha Silai label is more than just a brand; it is a movement to eliminate gender disparity, and mainstream rural women into the world of high-street fashion garment construction thereby multiplying their earning potential manifold. This launch underscores the commitment Usha International made in 2011 when it incepted Usha Silai Schools to empower women. Usha International in partnership with 58 NGO partners and 14 corporate/institutional partners, runs over 16,646 Usha Silai schools pan India.

Usha International struggles to create a skilled workpool comprising rural women who can create clothes and accessories that can feed into the urban fashion market. It not only gives each of them a chance to become a successful entrepreneur, by learning, creating, and teaching others, but also reverses the migration trends in the rural areas by allowing them to work from where they are. Along with financial growth, creating garments for Usha Silai label also positively impacts their socio-cultural standing within their own communities.

Priya Somaiya, Executive Director, Usha says the collaboration with Ogaan will help the skilled rural artisans showcase their beautiful craftsmanship at a global level. Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance says the brand establishes the principle that for Indian fashion to be forward. After an excellent curtain raiser of the Usha Silai Label on sustainable fashion day at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018, it is now looking to partner its retail launch at Ogaan.