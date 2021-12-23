Swarovski opens Shanghai flagship

Swarovski has opened a new 600-square-meter flagship store in Hong Kong Plaza. This marks the largest Swarovski flagship in the world and the second of the brand’s Wonderlab stores. The first Wonderlab store opened in Zurich this past November.

The new Hong Kong flagship was designed by Giovanna Engelbert, the brand’s creative director. This store included a silver room equipped with robotic arms called “The Lab”, and a metallic pink “Wonder Room”, and a futuristic bedroom called “Dream Room.” This store is part of Swarovski’s expansion plans, which includes more Wonderlab stores in Milan, Paris, and London, and their store fleet hitting 230 by the end of 2022.

Swarovski has been undergoing several changes recently. Nadja Swarovski recently announced her exit from the company after 26 years as a member of the family business. This year, Swarovski also got a new CEO with the installment of Michele Molon. The brand is now focusing on its growth in China, which is its largest market.