Sweaty Betty closes UK stores for two weeks due to Covid-19

Sweaty Betty has announced it is closing its stores for the next two weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British activewear brand said it will be paying its store teams during the period⁣⁣ and that its online store will offer free delivery with no minimum spend.

The company said in an Instagram post: “⁣⁣We understand that you will be adjusting to daily life and that staying fit and well will be a top priority. We have an incredible online community of customers, staff, instructors and wellness experts on Instagram so we recommend connecting with us here for inspiration, support and positivity. Plus we will be sharing lots of free workouts to keep you motivated.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Founded in London in 1998, Sweaty Betty now has over 60 shops globally including concessions in Selfridges, Harrods and an additional 27 Nordstrom outposts across the US.