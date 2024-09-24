Swedish childrenswear brand Newbie expands in UK, three stores planned

Newbie, a Swedish children’s apparel brand, is cementing its commitment to the UK market with the opening of a store in London’s Canary Wharf. The location is set to open its doors on September 26, and will be followed by a further two physical stores in Brent Cross and Guildford on October 17 and 31, respectively.

It will bring the brand’s retail network in the UK to seven stores, reflecting what it said was commitment to a market that shows “significant potential”, while aligning with a broader expansion strategy across the European market. Vice president of Newbie, Thomas Kusoffsky, said in a release that Newbie had “garnered a strong reputation” in the UK, adding: “Our timeless and nostalgic designs resonate well with customers, alongside our commitment to sustainability.”

Kusoffsky further stated that the company would continue to focus on expanding its presence in the London area, while enhancing its online business throughout the UK. Its stores, meanwhile, build on Newbie’s existing concept, with the addition of a new eco-minded feature at the site.

On this, UK area manager for Newbie, Heidi Pathiaki, said: “Newbie’s stores are designed to provide a calming shopping experience, and with the introduction of our second-hand concept, PreLoved, we aim to promote sustainability by encouraging customers to trade in their used garments.”