T.T to establish T.T. Bazaar stores for bigger reach

T.T., holds a sizeable share in the innerwear market due the trust it enjoys with the consumers. The brand is expanding its retail footprint and looking to set up T.T. Bazaar stores to penetrate markets with the complete range. With sound investments in good quality systems and innovative marketing, the company believes in delivering value to its consumers. The brand is currently in the process of appointing/changing agents and sales teams in areas where they are not amongst the top. The overall turnover last year was Rs 700 crore and the target is to touch Rs 1,000 crores in the coming year. It has been growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent over the last three fiscal.

T.T. is the flagship company of the 65-year-old T.T. group, founded by Rikhab Chand Jain. The group covers the entire spectrum of textile sector cotton, yarn, fabric, garments and accessories. It is a vertically integrated concern and self-contained textile producer, and garment manufacturer.

The company, a leader in its categories in the domestic market, has 25 franchise production units at eight different locations. Its dealer network extends to 500 wholesalers throughout India and it was the first knitwear company in the country to go public. It even has overseas operations in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The brand, T.T., has been awarded a ‘Master Brand’ status by CMO Council. T.T. is retailed from 25 EBOs, 25,000 MBOs and 50 large format stores in India.