Tailorman opens maiden Delhi store at Ambience Mall

Bangalore-based menswear brand Tailorman has opened a flagship store in Ambience Mall, New Delhi. Spread across 1,600 sq. ft, the store features the brand’s fall/winter 2018 collection ‘Napoli Homme.’ The store offers an equal measure of traditional clothing such as bandhgalas, sherwanis, and Nehru jackets and Western classics including blazers, suits, and shirts in Giza cotton or linen. It also houses the brand’s wedding and festive collection, “Romeo” as well as a selection of shoes and accessories.

The store has a dedicated section for textiles available for made-to-measure suiting services. The brand has a selection of internationally sourced fabrics as well as a “Senior Stylist” on hand to assist customers with putting together a formal look. Tailorman was founded in 2013 in Bangalore and specialises in men’s formalwear. The brand offers both made-to-measure and read-to-wear options in both traditional and western styles.