Tala to open second UK store in London

Activewear brand Tala is set to launch its second UK store in London. Scheduled to open in autumn 2025, with a definitive date to be confirmed soon, the site builds on the success already seen at the label’s existing Carnaby Street store, which was inaugurated in May.

Located in Westfield London, White City, the new 1,900 square foot location, spanning one storey, houses a signature leggings wall, a large number of fitting rooms and accessory fixtures, each element showcasing the brand’s products, including its loungewear collections.

The opening reflects Tala’s continued efforts to transform into a global omnichannel brand, after previously focusing on its digital presence. Alongside its Carnaby Street store, which Tala says has “exceeded expectations” since opening, the brand already operates via wholesale and shop-in-shop partnerships across the UK, Middle East and Europe.

In a statement, Morgan Fowles, CEO of Tala, said “retail works” for the brand, having become one of its “highest-converting and most brand-enhancing channels”. Fowles continued: “Westfield London gives us the opportunity to build on our momentum with key points of difference - access to a different customer, shopping in a different context, as well as the flexibility to test new formats.

“It’s a strategic move that sets us up for future expansion, both across the UK and in international markets, but crucially will exist to serve our customers, current and future.”